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Firefighters rescue cat from burning home in south Las Vegas valley
By Matthew Seeman,5 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Firefighters rescued a cat from a burning home in the south Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to a fire official. The house fire was reported around 8:47 a.m. in the 9000 block of Hawaiian Summer Street, near Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Clark County Senior Deputy Fire Chief Kenny Holding said in an email.