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Election results including commissioner races, school boards and local contests
By Andrew Meuleners, General Manager,3 days ago
Voters in Wright and Meeker counties decided several county, school district, city and township races in the Nov. 3 general election, with all precincts reporting in the contests provided. The results included contested county commissioner races in Wright County, school board elections in Dassel-Cokato and Litchfield, and municipal elections in...