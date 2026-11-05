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Leapin’ Lizards! Springhouse Theatre Company Presents Annie Nov. 13–22
By Murfreesboro Pulse Staff,5 days ago
Leapin’ lizards! The heartwarming classic musical Annie plays in November at Springhouse Theatre Company. This musical, written by Thomas Meehan (book), Charles Strouse (music), and Martin Charnin (lyrics), and based on the comic strip by Harold Gray, has become one of the most beloved shows in musical theatre. A winner of seven Tony awards, Annie features one of the most memorable theatrical songs ever written, the hit “Tomorrow” (you’re always a day away).