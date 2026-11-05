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Rush Announce 2027 Residency at Sphere in Las Vegas
By Staff,3 days ago
The group’s exclusive five-show run begins in May. Today, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees and Rush co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have announced an exclusive five-show residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The band will perform on May 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30. Each night the band will play a set of fan favorites and greatest hits from across their catalogue in celebration of Rush’s music, legacy, and the life of the late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.