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Longtime KOCO Leader Readies For Retirement
By Adam Jacobson,4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — He’s served as President/GM of Hearst Television‘s ABC affiliate serving Oklahoma’s capital city since 1999 and before that ran the company’s twin ABC stations serving Fort Smith and Fayetteville, Ark., due east of this reenergized metropolis. At year’s end, retirement will come, putting the wheels in motion for a successor at KOCO-5. R. Brent Hensley‘s career is dominated by his time with Hearst. At KOCO, he’s been the leader since 1999. And, his tenure makes him the longest-serving GM within Hearst Television and among the longest-tenured TV stations leaders in the history of the Oklahoma City market.
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