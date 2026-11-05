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GREEN THUMB THURSDAY: The Holidays Are Coming!
By Scotty Van Dryver,4 days ago
You’re invited to My Garden Nursery‘s 2nd Annual Garden Artisan Market on Saturday, November 7th from 9:00am-5:30pm and Sunday, November 8th from 10:00am-5:00pm. This is an awesome opportunity to buy from local artists featuring their amazing array of handmade wares, such as jewelry, textiles, woodwork and more. Last year’s market was such a success, we’re bringing it back even better! There will be more than 30 vendors featured displaying and selling unique items, just in time for the holiday season. Bring a friend and grab a beverage from the Purple Flamingo Cafe to stroll the market and see our seasonal displays throughout the nursery.