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Franchise Sports Radio High School Team Of The Week: Seymour Co-Ed Equestrian
By Evan Christman,3 days ago
SEYMOUR, WI – The Seymour Co-Ed Equestrian Team has brought home a major accomplishment, earning Reserve Champion honors in Division B at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Horse Association State Show. Competing against nine other schools in Division B, Seymour finished as the state runner-up, highlighting the team’s dedication, talent, and...