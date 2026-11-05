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Stephens County Schools Shut Down as 16-Inch Water Main Bursts Off Falls Road
By Rohit Mehta,5 days ago
Every school in Stephens County shut down Wednesday after a 16-inch water main burst off Falls Road, draining pressure so low that restrooms and other sanitary facilities stopped working across every campus in the district. Some students were already on buses and were sent home. Classes are set to return to a normal, full-day schedule Thursday, Nov. 5.
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