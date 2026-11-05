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After sparring in Dune: Part Three, Jason Momoa clarifies that he's a better fighter than Timothée Chalamet
By Jarrod Jones,5 days ago
The last time Jason Momoa starred in a Dune movie, it was as a friend to Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides; when he returns in Dune: Part Three, the situation will be a bit more tense. In a recent interview with the Dune cast for The New York Times, Chalamet and Momoa discussed their evolving dynamic in the upcoming trilogy-capper, which includes at least one fight sequence between the two actors of varying height and build. “It’s probably the weirdest character I’ve ever had to navigate,” Momoa said. “Because I know I was hired to play Duncan for a certain reason, then I had to figure out how to play a guy who doesn’t know who the [previous] guy is.”