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Bucking trends and breaking generational curses
5 days ago
It’s time. For too long we’ve been a team that can’t handle any form of success. I think that changes this week. Whether it was Coughlin era Incomprehensibly squandering seasons after super bowls, blowing numerous 5-3, 6-2 starts only to miss the playoffs. Or more recently- this year the inability to string together 2 good games-great game vs Dallas then disaster vs LA. Big performance vs DC followed by disaster vs saints. Can we buck this trend and play 2 good games in a row to solidify a real lead in the nfce?