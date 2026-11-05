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November Click Spikes In Google Search Console Are Bot Traffic – How To Filter Your Reports
By Marie Haynes,5 days ago
Earlier this week, I saw Barry Schwartz’s post on X (and his write-up on Search Engine Roundtable) sharing a screenshot from Joy Hawkins. Joy noticed that several sites were seeing sudden, massive vertical spikes in Google Search Console clicks while impressions stayed flat, and Barry asked a great follow-up question: “Anyone else seeing this? If so, how are you filtering the report…”