undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hundreds of families take in Pumpkin Stroll After Dark
By Sarah Heinonen,5 days ago
Some of the pumpkins lining the Aquatic Gardens at Forest Park at the Pumpkin Stroll After Dark. SPRINGFIELD — In the nights just before Halloween, the Aquatic Gardens at Forest Park were alight with the glow of more than 400 jack-o’-lanterns. The second annual Pumpkin Stroll After Dark, hosted by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, welcomed hundreds of families who leisurely meandered around the pond, enjoying free cider and doughnuts while pointing out their favorite jack-o’-lanterns. This year’s pumpkins were carved by students from Central High School and Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, as well as residents of the Women’s Correctional Center. After the event, the pumpkins were left in the woods for local wildlife to eat.
2