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Stone Soup Showdown unites 14 Portland chefs, serves up community and support
By ARC PDX Staff,5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A culinary event set for this weekend is bringing together chefs and food lovers for a cause. Stone Soup PDX, an organization focused on job training for people facing employment barriers, is hosting the "Stone Soup Showdown." It features 14 local chefs and culinary teams including Han Oak, Kachka, Norah, Magna Kusina and more.