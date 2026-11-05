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Mesenteric panniculitis various presentations and management: A single institute ten years, experience
By Mohammed A Alsuhaimi,5 days ago
Mesenteric Panniculitis (MP) is predominately a disease of the small bowel of unknown etiology. Characterized by Fibrosis and chronic inflammation of fatty tissue of the mesentery in the small bowel. It is commonly diagnosed based on computed tomography (CT scan) with IV contrast and biopsies in equivocal cases. We conducted a retrospective study from 2011 to 2020. We analyzed the medical records of 40 patients with Mesenteric Panniculitis. The most common presentation was vague abdominal symptoms. We successfully managed the patients medically with prednisone, azathioprine, colchicine, or a combination. Patients on prednisolone showed good responses clinically and radiologically during follow-up. One patient was operated on and didn't respond to medical therapy.