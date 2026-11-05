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From AI Governance to Guardrails with Hood College's April Boulton
3 days ago
Task force co-chairs actively recruited faculty skeptics—including an ethics critic and a tech educator—to sit alongside enthusiasts; the resulting friction shaped discussions on syllabus rules and assessment. 02. Campus environmental scan showed over 40% faculty and staff participation, with respondents requesting clear policy plus discipline flexibility rather than...