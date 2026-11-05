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Tri-City bookkeeper’s conviction for stealing $500K overturned because of delays
By CAMERON PROBERT Tri-City Herald (Kennewick),4 days ago
A Franklin County attorney shortage means a Tri-Cities bookkeeper won’t end up in prison even after being convicted for stealing $500,000. The Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III, found Brittany R. J. Adams’ months long wait for an attorney violated her constitutional rights. The three-judge panel overturned her convictions for first-degree theft and forgery and said they couldn’t be refiled.
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