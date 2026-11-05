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Former BCSO deputy indicted in federal investigation of DWI corruption scandal
5 days ago
Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) – A former BCSO deputy involved in the ongoing DWI corruption investigation has been indicted. FW has details:. A federal grand jury returned the indictment charging former deputy Paul Jessen, Jr., with using his official position in the long-running scheme of dismissing DWI cases. According to court documents, Jessen conspired with attorney Thomas Clear and his paralegal Ricardo Mendez between March of 2018 and January 2024, to help DWI offenders avoid criminal and administrative penalties related to their DWI arrests. If convicted, Jessen faces up to 20 years imprisonment. Jessen was also convicted earlier this year of obstructing a DEA investigation and making false statements to the FBI.
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