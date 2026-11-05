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Roanoke’s ‘3 Balloons’ celebrates one year anniversary
By Cozy season favorites,3 days ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Excitement fills the air as 3 Balloons celebrates one year in the community by providing jobs to individuals with developmental disabilities. The Roanoke nonprofit is celebrating its first year in business, creating opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities to share their talents through handmade products and meaningful work.
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