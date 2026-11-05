undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Weekend lineup: Playoff soccer, comedy legends, hockey and a Fur Ball
By Kevin Hendricks, Editor,5 days ago
By Kevin Hendricks, The Paper. — There are weekends and then there are weekends. This one has playoff soccer, back-to-back hockey, a veteran stand-up comedian doing two shows a night, a 30th anniversary animal rescue gala, a free book festival and a star party in the mountains. Pick your adventure — there’s enough here for all of them.