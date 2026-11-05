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Section of bicycle lane near Hicks Undergraduate Library set to close Monday (Nov. 9)
By Administrative Operations Communications,3 days ago
A section of the bicycle lane located north of Mitch Daniels Boulevard near Hicks Undergraduate Library is set to close Monday (Nov. 9) for repairs. The closure is expected to last through Thursday, Nov. 12. Bicyclists and pedestrians should use caution in the area, obey all posted signs and seek...