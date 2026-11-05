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Claude AI can plug directly into your bank account
By Jess Weatherbed,5 days ago
Is a news writer focused on creative industries, computing, and internet culture. Jess started her career at TechRadar, covering news and hardware reviews. Anthropic has a new pitch for managing your personal finances: let Claude do it instead, with a new Personal Finance feature that connects it to your bank and card accounts via the Plaid bank bridging platform. You can ask the chatbot “where did my money go this month,” for example, and it’ll create an overview with a breakdown of spending by category, including rent and utilities, shopping, and food. Claude can also answer broader questions around what bills are left before your next payday, if you can afford big purchases like holiday trips, and how much money you could be saving each month.