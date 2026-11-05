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Into the Streets returns providing support and strength to the Stillwater community
By Kalina Williams, Assistant News and Lifestyle Editor,5 days ago
Each semester, members of the Oklahoma State University community gather to share their hard work and time to Stillwater through Into the Streets. Into the Streets is a one-day event that gives students the opportunity to give back through a fun, group environment while providing help to people who might not be able to complete certain tasks or who simply need extra help on their job sites.