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Biopsy Scarring and Pegcetacoplan Response in C3G, With Carla Nester, MD
5 days ago
Carla Nester, MD, discusses sustained proteinuria reduction and kidney function findings through 76 weeks of pegcetacoplan treatment. and primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) care beyond supportive therapy and nonspecific immunosuppression. In 2025, the. approved pegcetacoplan (Empaveli), a C3 and C3b inhibitor, for both diseases in patients aged ≥12 years.³...