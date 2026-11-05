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Guardiola's philosophy brings a Barcelona duo closer to departure
By Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen,5 days ago
Barcelona are moving towards redefining the full-back role by relying on players who possess the mentality and ball-handling abilities of midfielders, in line with the possession philosophy established by Johan Cruyff and developed by Pep Guardiola, according to the Catalan newspaper "Sport". Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas are the standout...