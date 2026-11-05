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The 18th Annual Festival of Trees Returns to the Holiday Inn & Suites at Grand Prairie November 19th-21st!
4 days ago
95-5, G-L-O Fans, ready for an amazing Holiday Experience??. Experience the magic of the holiday season as the 18th Annual Festival of Trees returns to the Holiday Inn and Suites, at Grand Prairie in Peoria, November 19th-21st! Enjoy the Jingle & Mingle, Senior Day, and Brunch & Bubbly! And, Saturday is Family Day! There’s something for everyone to enjoy! Join us for the 18th Annual Festival of Trees at the Holiday Inn & Suites Grand Prairie!