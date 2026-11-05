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'Always in our memory' - Spanish football unites for emotional tribute to late Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel
By Khaled Mahmoud,5 days ago
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), La Liga, and Liga F have collectively announced a comprehensive series of tributes to honor De Miguel. The Tenerife forward passed away this Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the Spanish sporting community. To mark his memory, all matches scheduled between November 6 and November 9 will participate in a unified campaign titled 'Always in our memory.'