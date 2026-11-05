undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Latest Version of ARRI’s Reference Tool CMD is Here With Some Big Updates for On-Set and Post Workflows
By Jourdan Aldredge,4 days ago
ARRI’s Reference Tool, often shortened to ART, combines many of the company’s previous tools into a single package. And it’s pretty helpful for those looking to unlock ARRIRAW processing as they review clips, check and extract metadata, create and extract look files, and transcode footage to a different format.