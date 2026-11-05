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You Belong at the Ramp
By La'Tonya Blanding,5 days ago
Rolling into a bass fishing tournament as the only woman, or one of just a handful of women competing, can be intimidating. From the launch ramp to the weigh-in stage, you may find yourself in an environment where you don’t see many people who look like you. Making it easy to question whether you belong, whether your skills measure up, or whether you have to work twice as hard to earn the same respect.