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Three Takeaways – Matty Beniers gets the overtime winner for Kraken against Flames
By Darren Brown,3 days ago
For a game in early November, coming away with two points felt oddly important for the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames. With their schedule altered for the upcoming Finland trip—and even some extra extra days between games for some reason—getting spanked Friday in Calgary and then having four days to stew over it left a long-lasting bad taste.