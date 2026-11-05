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Texas legal gambling path remains doubtful despite Lt. Gov. defeat
4 days ago
Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick’s defeat in Tuesday’s midterm “probably won’t change the debate on whether to expand legalized gambling,” according to John Mortiz of the HOUSTON CHRONICLE. Rob Kohler, an anti-gambling lobbyist, said that Patrick’s exit from the political playing field is “unlikely to change the dynamics on such fronts as legal casinos or sports betting.” Patrick has been a “staunch opponent of gambling, including on how the Texas Lottery has operated, which meant that no pro-gaming legislation would ever reach the Senate floor.” Kohler said, “I know he’s been characterized (as the bulwark against gambling), but in recent sessions there just weren’t the votes in either chamber for it. Patrick got a lot of the headlines, but at the end of the day, the members’ votes weren’t there.” Kohler said that he does “not expect that to change” with Lt. Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin as the president of the Senate. Kohler added that the next battle “will likely be over the emerging prediction markets” (HOUSTON CHRONICLE, 11/4).
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