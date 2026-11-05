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Sonos Introduces Beam Ultra With Real Upward-Firing Speakers for Dolby Atmos
By Mike,2 days ago
Sonos has given its compact Beam soundbar a serious upgrade. The new Beam Ultra introduces dedicated upward-firing speakers for genuine 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos, alongside nine custom drivers and AI-powered dialogue enhancement. Despite the extra hardware, it retains a compact design while offering more immersive sound for movies, music, and gaming.