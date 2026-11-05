undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Culver-Stockton Launches Inaugural Fine Arts Scholarship Competition Set for Early Feb. '27
5 days ago
Students can compete for a full-tuition scholarship award during the Feb. 6 campus event. Culver-Stockton College has announced the inaugural Fine Arts for Excellence Scholarship Competition, offering high school seniors and college transfer students the opportunity to audition or present their creative work for a chance to win a full-tuition scholarship.