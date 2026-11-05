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MDC offers hunter education skills class on Nov. 12 in Kirksville
By KTTN News,5 days ago
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a hunter education skills session in northeast Missouri this November, providing participants with an opportunity to complete the final requirement for hunter education certification. The training is intended for individuals ages 11 and older. MDC staff will conduct the session Thursday, Nov....
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