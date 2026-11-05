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LSU Student Senate passes resolution directed at Board of Supervisors, bills about SG elections
By Hannah Evans,5 days ago
The LSU Student Senate passed one resolution and three bills Wednesday that pertain to Student Government elections. Student Government Resolution 4, which the Student Senate’s Rules Committee approved last week, passed with a vote of 50-1 with two abstentions. This resolution requests that the LSU Board of Supervisors refrain from directing internal affairs of SG where it is not required by law.