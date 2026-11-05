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Millcreek approves more for-sale townhomes near the city’s center
By Jacob Scholl,4 days ago
Another slate of for-sale townhomes could be headed for Millcreek. Late last month, members of the Millcreek Planning Commission unanimously approved a subdivision application to pave the way for a 16-unit townhome project at 3060 S Richmond St., which is just north of another for-sale townhome project in the city. The parcel totals .87 acres and is zoned as Residential Mixed (RM).