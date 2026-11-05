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From Playroom to Boardroom: PLAYMOBIL Appoints Five Kids as Christmas Marketing Officers
By Global Toy News,3 days ago
PLAYMOBIL is taking a fresh approach to holiday marketing by placing children directly in charge of its Christmas advertising campaign. The brand appointed five children, ages five to eight, as Christmas Marketing Officers, giving them creative control over the concept, direction, storytelling, and voiceovers for its festive film, The Most Playful Christmas Ever!. Built around the message of “more play, less phones,” the campaign encourages families to prioritize imagination, shared experiences, and screen-free play during the holiday season. For toy manufacturers and marketers, the initiative demonstrates the potential of consumer-led storytelling, particularly when brands involve their core audience in developing authentic messaging rather than relying solely on traditional advertising strategies.