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Gulf Coast weather dries out Friday before weekend cold front cools Southwest Florida
5 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Things are finally drying out just in time for the weekend. Your Gulf Coast Weather Most Accurate Forecast has one more low rain chance on Friday. Friday should start off in the low 70s and upper 60s with some patchy fog possible in the early morning hours. By the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain chances peak at 10% on Friday, as a stray shower cannot be ruled out.