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Thousands of kids get a taste for the arts at the Santa Barbara Bowl
By KCLU,5 days ago
Class is in session for more than 2,000 Santa Barbara County elementary school students. But it’s an unusual class in an even more unusual setting: The Santa Barbara Bowl. "This year, it's Step Afrika!, a project for African-American step dance," said Eric Shiflett, Program Director for the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation. "They already have a study guide in the classrooms to understand what they are seeing."