undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Federal indictment provides new details on alleged commercial sex operation in Fargo area
By Devin Fry,5 days ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A federal indictment lays out more details on an alleged Fargo-area commercial sex operation. It alleges Wanting Qiu recruited women, directed customers to hotels, and moved the money through bank, retirement, and investment accounts. The indictment, filed Oct. 8 in U.S. District Court for...