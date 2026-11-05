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What Memory Crunch? Microsoft AI Roadmap Leak Points To 128GB Builder PCs
By Zak Killian,4 days ago
Well-known enthusiast and occasional leaker HXL dropped something interesting on Xwitter this week: a photograph of what appears to be a Microsoft presentation presenting Windows as "the home for hybrid intelligence." This push for "hybrid intelligence," meaning a split of AI workloads between the cloud and local systems, isn't new from Microsoft, but there are a fair few interesting details to be gleaned from the photo: AMD Ryzen AI branding for Medusa processors, a potential hint about the capabilities of Intel's Razor Lake CPUs and Crescent Island GPUs, and a depressing portent for the future of the ongoing memory crisis.