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Bulls Notes: Wilson, Smith, Claxton, Swain, Powell
By Luke Adams,5 days ago
After losing in New York by 30 points on Wednesday, the Bulls are tied for the NBA’s worst record at 1-7 and have the league’s worst net rating (-17.5). As Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune writes (subscription required), the team hasn’t been good at either end of the floor, ranking 28th in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating. Chicago is also dead last in three-point percentage at 27.2%.