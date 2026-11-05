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Warm Springs Domestic Violence
By Heather Roberts,3 days ago
A federal grand jury has indicted a Warm Springs man for multiple charges stemming from a lengthy and disturbing domestic incident. Federal prosecutors say 25-year-old Cedrick Davis is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation. He’s accused of assaulting two children in their home on the Warm Springs Reservation, over three days in October. Davis allegedly also attacked his partner during the attack. She called 911 … Responding police say they found both children with substantial injuries. Police say Davis admitted one child lost consciousness when he strangled them.