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John Marshall High School teacher wins top Minnesota honor
By Mike Bunge,5 days ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A John Marshall High School teacher has been named the 2027 Teacher of the Year by the Minnesota Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. Shelly Spallees Hansen, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser at the school, was recognized for her commitment to student success and innovative teaching methods. Her teaching focuses on hands-on, real-world experiences that prepare students for future careers while developing leadership, entrepreneurship and community engagement skills.
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