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Ohio receiving $8 million in GM settlement over data privacy
By WYSO,5 days ago
Ohio joined 34 other states and Washington, D.C. in suing General Motors over allegations that it collected and sold drivers' data without permission. The allegations stem from the Smart Driver program, which it initially marketed as a way for drivers to monitor their driving behavior. The Smart Driver program was operated by General Motors subsidiary OnStar, and allowed drivers to check their own data through a smartphone app.
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