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New San Jose Boulevard Clinic Offers Free Heart Scans, Finds 3 Serious Cases Fast
By Leslie Fairfax,4 days ago
A new medical screening center on San Jose Boulevard is offering free heart scans to qualifying Jacksonville adults, and in just its first few days it had already booked more than 500 appointments and flagged three cases involving potentially serious health concerns. Life Imaging Florida opened the location at 9965 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville, with a grand-opening event planned for Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
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