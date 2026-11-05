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MOTV Live – Watch “On The Water with Erik Luzak” on MyOutdoorTV
By Kelsey Arms,2 days ago
DENVER (November 5, 2026) OUTDOOR SPORTSWIRE/ – MyOutdoorTV (MOTV) invites viewers to grab a seat for Day 2 of the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship “On The Water with Erik Luzak,” Presented by LunkerHunt, Friday, November 6, starting at 7:30 a.m. ET. This exclusiveMOTV opportunity – in front of the paywall – presents viewers with an unfiltered look at tournament fishing at its highest level. Canadian fan-favorite Erik Luzak – with a cameraman over his shoulder throughout the day – will give viewers the raw, real-time look at all of his decisions on the water and share every high and every low, and all the exciting action when lunker bass are the name of the game.