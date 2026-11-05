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Logitech launches supply chain decarbonization program
By Antone Gonsalves,2 days ago
Logitech International has launched a global decarbonization program to help suppliers cut carbon emissions and optimize factory operations, according to a press release. The initiative expands the computer peripherals manufacturer's strategy of helping suppliers build carbon-cutting roadmaps to advance its target to halve its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, per the Oct. 23 release. Scope 3 refers to emissions across a supply chain and product life cycle that a company does not directly control.