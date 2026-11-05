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Abstract submissions being accepted for Undergraduate Research Day at the Capitol
2 days ago
The event will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at the West Virginia Capitol Complex in Charleston to advocate and familiarize state legislators with research while gaining firsthand experience engaging with policymakers. Encourage students to submit abstracts for consideration before Friday, Nov. 20. Transportation and food are provided.