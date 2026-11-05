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Total of 18 applications received for Riverview School District superintendent job
By Greg Geary ggeary@whitecountycitizen.com,5 days ago
The Riverview School District received a total of 18 applications for its superintendent position, according to Mitch Walton with the search firm McPherson & Jacobson LLC. The application period ended last Thursday, and consultants Walton and Dr. Kieth Williams are expected to meet with the board this month to narrow the list to the finalists to replace Stan Stratton, who retired early in December for health reasons after previously saying that he would retire at the end of the 2026-27 school year. Susan Blockburger, who was Stratton’s assistant superintendent, is serving as the interim superintendent until the end of the school year.