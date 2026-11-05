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Edwards 'elated' to be next White County sheriff after getting 62% of votes in general election
By Greg Geary ggeary@whitecountycitizen.com,5 days ago
Clayton Edwards hit the mark this time in his bid to become the next sheriff of White County, winning handily in Tuesday night’s general election. Edwards, the Republican nominee, got 62.03 percent of the votes (13,590) to beat Cadron Township Constable Dusty Betts (8,320 votes/37.97 percent) to be the replacement for Phillip Miller, who chose not to run for reelection.
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